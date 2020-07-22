All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2163 Rock Creek Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2163 Rock Creek Park
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2163 Rock Creek Park

2163 Rock Creek Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2163 Rock Creek Park, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
new construction
Like New Luxury Townhome in 30033! - This newly constructed town-home is exactly what you've been looking for! It's brand new and gorgeous! Enjoy modern the modern 3 level floorplan, spacious rooms, walk in closets, living room with fireplace, open concept chefs kitchen with beautiful custom island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern paint colors, you name it! Washer & dryer included. Super short commute to Emory / CDC / Mercer / Downtown Decatur / Brookhaven / Buckhead. Close to shopping, dining, highways and major transit. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at showings@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963!

(RLNE5362707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2163 Rock Creek Park have any available units?
2163 Rock Creek Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2163 Rock Creek Park have?
Some of 2163 Rock Creek Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2163 Rock Creek Park currently offering any rent specials?
2163 Rock Creek Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2163 Rock Creek Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 2163 Rock Creek Park is pet friendly.
Does 2163 Rock Creek Park offer parking?
No, 2163 Rock Creek Park does not offer parking.
Does 2163 Rock Creek Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2163 Rock Creek Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2163 Rock Creek Park have a pool?
Yes, 2163 Rock Creek Park has a pool.
Does 2163 Rock Creek Park have accessible units?
No, 2163 Rock Creek Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2163 Rock Creek Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 2163 Rock Creek Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2163 Rock Creek Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 2163 Rock Creek Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Decatur 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Decatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Apartments
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
College Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College