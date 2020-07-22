2163 Rock Creek Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool new construction

Like New Luxury Townhome in 30033! - This newly constructed town-home is exactly what you've been looking for! It's brand new and gorgeous! Enjoy modern the modern 3 level floorplan, spacious rooms, walk in closets, living room with fireplace, open concept chefs kitchen with beautiful custom island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern paint colors, you name it! Washer & dryer included. Super short commute to Emory / CDC / Mercer / Downtown Decatur / Brookhaven / Buckhead. Close to shopping, dining, highways and major transit. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered with additional deposit & proof of alter. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at showings@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-301-0963!



(RLNE5362707)