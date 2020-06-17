All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 1985 Washington Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1985 Washington Park Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

1985 Washington Park Lane

1985 Washington Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1985 Washington Park Lane, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable end unit townhouse with extra windows for more light and a gourmet Kitchen w/Gathering room that leads to light & bright sunroom w/deck. Owner’s suite with dual walk-in closets, with step-in rainfall shower. Second master on top floor as well. Deck off Master bedroom and living room. 2-Car Garage with driveway for two more cars and garage w storage area. .Parkside offers a suburban feel in a great location, with easy access to freeways, Emory, CDC, VA, Parks, trails, community pool. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1985 Washington Park Lane have any available units?
1985 Washington Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1985 Washington Park Lane have?
Some of 1985 Washington Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1985 Washington Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1985 Washington Park Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1985 Washington Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1985 Washington Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1985 Washington Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1985 Washington Park Lane does offer parking.
Does 1985 Washington Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1985 Washington Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1985 Washington Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1985 Washington Park Lane has a pool.
Does 1985 Washington Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1985 Washington Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1985 Washington Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1985 Washington Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1985 Washington Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1985 Washington Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College