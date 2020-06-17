1985 Washington Park Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Highly desirable end unit townhouse with extra windows for more light and a gourmet Kitchen w/Gathering room that leads to light & bright sunroom w/deck. Owner’s suite with dual walk-in closets, with step-in rainfall shower. Second master on top floor as well. Deck off Master bedroom and living room. 2-Car Garage with driveway for two more cars and garage w storage area. .Parkside offers a suburban feel in a great location, with easy access to freeways, Emory, CDC, VA, Parks, trails, community pool. Owner/Agent.