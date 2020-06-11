All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 1334 Atterberry Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1334 Atterberry Plaza
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:08 PM

1334 Atterberry Plaza

1334 Atterberry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1334 Atterberry Place, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
***$250 off first months rent with lease signed by 1/1** Minutes away from Decatur's Farmer's Market, North Dekalb Mall and Glenlake Park. This adorable home has beautiful hardwood and tile flooring with a fully fenced yard. **New paint!** Upgraded kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral paint throughout home. One full bathroom with freestanding shower and another half bath. Large backyard with storage shed! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this property! Move in ready!. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Atterberry Plaza have any available units?
1334 Atterberry Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1334 Atterberry Plaza have?
Some of 1334 Atterberry Plaza's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Atterberry Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Atterberry Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Atterberry Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Atterberry Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Atterberry Plaza offer parking?
No, 1334 Atterberry Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1334 Atterberry Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Atterberry Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Atterberry Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1334 Atterberry Plaza has a pool.
Does 1334 Atterberry Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1334 Atterberry Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Atterberry Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Atterberry Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 Atterberry Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 Atterberry Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College