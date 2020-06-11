1334 Atterberry Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

***$250 off first months rent with lease signed by 1/1** Minutes away from Decatur's Farmer's Market, North Dekalb Mall and Glenlake Park. This adorable home has beautiful hardwood and tile flooring with a fully fenced yard. **New paint!** Upgraded kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral paint throughout home. One full bathroom with freestanding shower and another half bath. Large backyard with storage shed! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this property! Move in ready!. Pets welcome!