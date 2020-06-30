1333 Atterberry Place

Amenities

Minutes away from Decatur's Farmer's Market, North Dekalb Mall and Glenlake Park. This adorable home has beautiful hardwood and tile flooring with a fully fenced yard. **New paint!** Upgraded kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral paint throughout home. One full bathroom with freestanding shower and another half bath. Large backyard with storage shed! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this property! Available 10/10. Pets welcome!