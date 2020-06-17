All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated April 12 2019

1164 Arbordale Drive

Location

1164 Arbordale Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! Charming farmhouse cottage with fresh designer gray paint throughout! Take a deep breath and soak in the fresh air on your Enormous outdoor trex deck with wooded views, planters boxes, table and chairs included. Expansive hardwood floors. Charming galley kitchen with picturesque cut out serving bar and view to open concept family and dinning room. Additional room, could be 3rd bedroom, office, keeping room, or play space. Great Location! Close to downtown Decatur, 85 and 285, and Emory. This one won't last long!

(RLNE4773608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Arbordale Drive have any available units?
1164 Arbordale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
Is 1164 Arbordale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Arbordale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Arbordale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1164 Arbordale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1164 Arbordale Drive offer parking?
No, 1164 Arbordale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1164 Arbordale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Arbordale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Arbordale Drive have a pool?
No, 1164 Arbordale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Arbordale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1164 Arbordale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Arbordale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 Arbordale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 Arbordale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 Arbordale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
