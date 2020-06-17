1164 Arbordale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

- ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! Charming farmhouse cottage with fresh designer gray paint throughout! Take a deep breath and soak in the fresh air on your Enormous outdoor trex deck with wooded views, planters boxes, table and chairs included. Expansive hardwood floors. Charming galley kitchen with picturesque cut out serving bar and view to open concept family and dinning room. Additional room, could be 3rd bedroom, office, keeping room, or play space. Great Location! Close to downtown Decatur, 85 and 285, and Emory. This one won't last long!



(RLNE4773608)