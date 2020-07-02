All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 1114 Blackshear Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
1114 Blackshear Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

1114 Blackshear Drive

1114 Blackshear Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1114 Blackshear Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The Fields at Druid Hills, This home features a contemporary open floor plan with modern light fixtures, custom hardwoods throughout, accent walls and arched entry way. Main floor hosts a dining room, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, large kitchen island with breakfast nook, family room, powder room, large family room, mud room with custom built-in cabinets, additional built in storage, and two car garage. Upper level features master suite with over-sized custom closet and spa inspired tub and shower. Three additional large bedrooms with balcony and 2 full baths. Privately fenced back yard features patio and custom landscaping all maintained by community HOA along with sprinkler system. Community is conveniently located on a corner lot near Clairmont and Druid Hills with easy access to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital, Jamestown, Dekalb Tennis Center, and PATH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Blackshear Drive have any available units?
1114 Blackshear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1114 Blackshear Drive have?
Some of 1114 Blackshear Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Blackshear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Blackshear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Blackshear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Blackshear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1114 Blackshear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Blackshear Drive offers parking.
Does 1114 Blackshear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Blackshear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Blackshear Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Blackshear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Blackshear Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Blackshear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Blackshear Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Blackshear Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Blackshear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Blackshear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College