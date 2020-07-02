1114 Blackshear Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub tennis court

The Fields at Druid Hills, This home features a contemporary open floor plan with modern light fixtures, custom hardwoods throughout, accent walls and arched entry way. Main floor hosts a dining room, gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, large kitchen island with breakfast nook, family room, powder room, large family room, mud room with custom built-in cabinets, additional built in storage, and two car garage. Upper level features master suite with over-sized custom closet and spa inspired tub and shower. Three additional large bedrooms with balcony and 2 full baths. Privately fenced back yard features patio and custom landscaping all maintained by community HOA along with sprinkler system. Community is conveniently located on a corner lot near Clairmont and Druid Hills with easy access to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital, Jamestown, Dekalb Tennis Center, and PATH.