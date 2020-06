Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Don't miss out on this great rental opportunity! This 4 sided brick RANCH has it ALL! The completely UPDATED kitchen with NEW Stainless Steel appliances greet you from the kitchen level carport, the gleaming hardwood floors are so inviting throughout the main level, and with all the natural light this home has its just waiting for its first time tenants! Bedrooms are spacious and make a great roommate floor plan plus the laundry is on the MAIN level!