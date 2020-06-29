All apartments in Norcross
618 Summer Place

618 Summer Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

618 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Beautiful home ready to move in. Washer and dryer available for purchase if needed. We are limiting showings to only serious tenants who have 560+ credit score and 3.5x the rent income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Summer Place have any available units?
618 Summer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Summer Place have?
Some of 618 Summer Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
618 Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Summer Place pet-friendly?
No, 618 Summer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 618 Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, 618 Summer Place offers parking.
Does 618 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Summer Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Summer Place have a pool?
No, 618 Summer Place does not have a pool.
Does 618 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 618 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Summer Place has units with dishwashers.
