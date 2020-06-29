Rent Calculator
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
618 Summer Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM
1 of 44
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
618 Summer Place
618 Summer Place Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
618 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home ready to move in. Washer and dryer available for purchase if needed. We are limiting showings to only serious tenants who have 560+ credit score and 3.5x the rent income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 Summer Place have any available units?
618 Summer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norcross, GA
.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norcross Rent Report
.
What amenities does 618 Summer Place have?
Some of 618 Summer Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 618 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
618 Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Summer Place pet-friendly?
No, 618 Summer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norcross
.
Does 618 Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, 618 Summer Place offers parking.
Does 618 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Summer Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Summer Place have a pool?
No, 618 Summer Place does not have a pool.
Does 618 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 618 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Summer Place has units with dishwashers.
