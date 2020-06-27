All apartments in Norcross
5358 Langston

5358 Langston Road · No Longer Available
Location

5358 Langston Road, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful townhouse has a fantastic open layout with sight lines from the kitchen to the living room area. Hardwood floors and carpeting on the main level and wall to wall carpeting in upper bedrooms. The family room fireplace gives a cosy feel. The washer and dryer are provided in unit on the upper floor for convenience. The master bedroom walk-in closet is spacious. The property itself sits in a beautifully quaint neighborhood that is very well maintained and in a very convenient location. This is an Affordable, Spacious and Convenient rental opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5358 Langston have any available units?
5358 Langston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5358 Langston have?
Some of 5358 Langston's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5358 Langston currently offering any rent specials?
5358 Langston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5358 Langston pet-friendly?
No, 5358 Langston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5358 Langston offer parking?
Yes, 5358 Langston offers parking.
Does 5358 Langston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5358 Langston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5358 Langston have a pool?
No, 5358 Langston does not have a pool.
Does 5358 Langston have accessible units?
No, 5358 Langston does not have accessible units.
Does 5358 Langston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5358 Langston has units with dishwashers.
