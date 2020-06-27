5358 Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful townhouse has a fantastic open layout with sight lines from the kitchen to the living room area. Hardwood floors and carpeting on the main level and wall to wall carpeting in upper bedrooms. The family room fireplace gives a cosy feel. The washer and dryer are provided in unit on the upper floor for convenience. The master bedroom walk-in closet is spacious. The property itself sits in a beautifully quaint neighborhood that is very well maintained and in a very convenient location. This is an Affordable, Spacious and Convenient rental opportunity.