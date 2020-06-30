All apartments in Norcross
5215 Reps Trace

5215 Reps Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Reps Trace, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious end unit townhome close to downtown Norcross. All 3 large bedrooms on the upper floor. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances - wait there is more: the washer & dryer are also included!!!! The main level features a fireplace and new flooring. The upper level has brand new carpeting and the interior was just painted. Close to 85,285, PIB and Buford Highway. Yard maintenance & trash p/u inclded in the rent. Come take a tour today! Open to public noon to 1pm on Saturday 10.26.2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Reps Trace have any available units?
5215 Reps Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Reps Trace have?
Some of 5215 Reps Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Reps Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Reps Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Reps Trace pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Reps Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5215 Reps Trace offer parking?
No, 5215 Reps Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5215 Reps Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 Reps Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Reps Trace have a pool?
No, 5215 Reps Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Reps Trace have accessible units?
No, 5215 Reps Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Reps Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 Reps Trace has units with dishwashers.

