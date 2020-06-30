5215 Reps Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious end unit townhome close to downtown Norcross. All 3 large bedrooms on the upper floor. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances - wait there is more: the washer & dryer are also included!!!! The main level features a fireplace and new flooring. The upper level has brand new carpeting and the interior was just painted. Close to 85,285, PIB and Buford Highway. Yard maintenance & trash p/u inclded in the rent. Come take a tour today! Open to public noon to 1pm on Saturday 10.26.2019