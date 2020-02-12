1018 Summer Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

1018 Summer Place Norcross GA 30071



**RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING & AMENITIES**



**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY



Availability: 7/1/2020



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse condominium located within a gated community featuring amenities! Enter this home from a covered front porch into the main level that has a family room featuring hardwood flooring & ceiling fan and half bath. There is also a dining room area with hardwood flooring and access to a private back patio. The kitchen features all white appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, range hood, table top microwave), pantry, disposal, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Atop the staircase, a laundry closet can be found with washer & dryer included. If washer & dryer stops working owner will not repair or replace. Split bedroom roommate floor plan, each with its own full bath. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Both baths have a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Parking in parking lot. This community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285 in Norcross, Georgia!



DIRECTIONS: From Atlanta, take I-85 North to Jimmy Carter Blvd. and turn left. Turn right onto Buford Hwy. Go 1 mile and turn right onto Summerour Street. The Sierra West gated community will be on the left.



Norcross Elementary

Summerour Middle

Norcross High



Built 2005 Approx. 1,214 s/f