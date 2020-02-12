All apartments in Norcross
1018 Summer Pl
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1018 Summer Pl

1018 Summer Place Northwest · (404) 383-9426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1018 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
1018 Summer Place Norcross GA 30071

**RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING & AMENITIES**

**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY

Availability: 7/1/2020

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse condominium located within a gated community featuring amenities! Enter this home from a covered front porch into the main level that has a family room featuring hardwood flooring & ceiling fan and half bath. There is also a dining room area with hardwood flooring and access to a private back patio. The kitchen features all white appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, range hood, table top microwave), pantry, disposal, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Atop the staircase, a laundry closet can be found with washer & dryer included. If washer & dryer stops working owner will not repair or replace. Split bedroom roommate floor plan, each with its own full bath. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Both baths have a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Parking in parking lot. This community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285 in Norcross, Georgia!

DIRECTIONS: From Atlanta, take I-85 North to Jimmy Carter Blvd. and turn left. Turn right onto Buford Hwy. Go 1 mile and turn right onto Summerour Street. The Sierra West gated community will be on the left.

Norcross Elementary
Summerour Middle
Norcross High

Built 2005 Approx. 1,214 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Summer Pl have any available units?
1018 Summer Pl has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Summer Pl have?
Some of 1018 Summer Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Summer Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Summer Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Summer Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Summer Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 1018 Summer Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Summer Pl does offer parking.
Does 1018 Summer Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Summer Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Summer Pl have a pool?
No, 1018 Summer Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Summer Pl have accessible units?
No, 1018 Summer Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Summer Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Summer Pl has units with dishwashers.
