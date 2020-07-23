80 Rivercrest Ln

Amenities

Charming Four Bed/Three Bath Single Family House in Covington.



This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1597 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher.



Property Address: 80 River crest Ln, Covington, Newton, Georgia, 30016

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



