80 Rivercrest Ln

Amenities
Charming Four Bed/Three Bath Single Family House in Covington.
This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1597 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher.
Property Address: 80 River crest Ln, Covington, Newton, Georgia, 30016
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
