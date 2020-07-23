All apartments in Newton County
80 Rivercrest Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

80 Rivercrest Ln

80 Rivercrest Ln · (833) 367-6963
Location

80 Rivercrest Ln, Newton County, GA 30016

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1345 · Avail. now

$1,345

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1597 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Four Bed/Three Bath Single Family House in Covington.

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1597 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher.

Property Address: 80 River crest Ln, Covington, Newton, Georgia, 30016
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co



(RLNE5630099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Rivercrest Ln have any available units?
80 Rivercrest Ln has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Rivercrest Ln have?
Some of 80 Rivercrest Ln's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Rivercrest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
80 Rivercrest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Rivercrest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 80 Rivercrest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 80 Rivercrest Ln offer parking?
No, 80 Rivercrest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 80 Rivercrest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Rivercrest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Rivercrest Ln have a pool?
No, 80 Rivercrest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 80 Rivercrest Ln have accessible units?
No, 80 Rivercrest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Rivercrest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Rivercrest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Rivercrest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Rivercrest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
