Newnan, GA
9 E Newnan Road
9 E Newnan Road

9 East Newnan Road, Newnan, GA 30263

hardwood floors
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhome in Newnan! - This Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Brick Townhome has Adorable Features! Beautiful Wood Floors cover the Living Areas. A Corner Fireplace in the Living Room provides a Cozy Feel. Kitchen with All Appliances includes an Eat-in Dining Room. Nice-sized Bedroom are upstairs. All just minutes away from Downtown Newnan - convenient to restaurants, shopping, and MORE!

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 9 E Newnan Road have any available units?
9 E Newnan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 9 E Newnan Road currently offering any rent specials?
9 E Newnan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E Newnan Road pet-friendly?
No, 9 E Newnan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 9 E Newnan Road offer parking?
No, 9 E Newnan Road does not offer parking.
Does 9 E Newnan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 E Newnan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E Newnan Road have a pool?
No, 9 E Newnan Road does not have a pool.
Does 9 E Newnan Road have accessible units?
No, 9 E Newnan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E Newnan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 E Newnan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 E Newnan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 E Newnan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
