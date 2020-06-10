9 E Newnan Road

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhome in Newnan! - This Fantastic 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Brick Townhome has Adorable Features! Beautiful Wood Floors cover the Living Areas. A Corner Fireplace in the Living Room provides a Cozy Feel. Kitchen with All Appliances includes an Eat-in Dining Room. Nice-sized Bedroom are upstairs. All just minutes away from Downtown Newnan - convenient to restaurants, shopping, and MORE!



Don't miss out - Call or Visit All3Realty.com TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4982655)