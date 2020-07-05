9 Carlisle Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This almost new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with open floor-plan, 2-car garage, and office/bonus room on main. Many upgrades including solid kitchen counters, tiled back splash, & stained cabinets. The living/great room with gas fireplace and main floor has 9-foot ceilings. Surrounded by new retail and shopping and located mins from I-85. I-85 South to exit #47, Bullsboro Rd (Hwy 34) and turn right. Turn left onto Newnan Crossing Bypass. Cross Lower Fayetteville Rd and Lakeshore subdivision is on the right.