Newnan, GA
9 Carlisle Street
9 Carlisle Street

9 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Carlisle Street, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This almost new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with open floor-plan, 2-car garage, and office/bonus room on main. Many upgrades including solid kitchen counters, tiled back splash, & stained cabinets. The living/great room with gas fireplace and main floor has 9-foot ceilings. Surrounded by new retail and shopping and located mins from I-85. I-85 South to exit #47, Bullsboro Rd (Hwy 34) and turn right. Turn left onto Newnan Crossing Bypass. Cross Lower Fayetteville Rd and Lakeshore subdivision is on the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Carlisle Street have any available units?
9 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 9 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Carlisle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 9 Carlisle Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Carlisle Street offers parking.
Does 9 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Carlisle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Carlisle Street have a pool?
No, 9 Carlisle Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Carlisle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Carlisle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Carlisle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

