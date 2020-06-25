Spacious 4 bedroom home in Sharpsburg. This meticulously maintained home has everything you and your family needs to feel at home. Great location and will be move in ready on 6/14/19. Hurry in this one will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Saint Charles Place have any available units?
73 Saint Charles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 73 Saint Charles Place currently offering any rent specials?
73 Saint Charles Place is not currently offering any rent specials.