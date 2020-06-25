All apartments in Newnan
73 Saint Charles Place
73 Saint Charles Place

Location

73 Saint Charles Place, Newnan, GA 30277

Amenities

fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Sharpsburg. This meticulously maintained home has everything you and your family needs to feel at home. Great location and will be move in ready on 6/14/19. Hurry in this one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Saint Charles Place have any available units?
73 Saint Charles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 73 Saint Charles Place currently offering any rent specials?
73 Saint Charles Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Saint Charles Place pet-friendly?
No, 73 Saint Charles Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 73 Saint Charles Place offer parking?
No, 73 Saint Charles Place does not offer parking.
Does 73 Saint Charles Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Saint Charles Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Saint Charles Place have a pool?
No, 73 Saint Charles Place does not have a pool.
Does 73 Saint Charles Place have accessible units?
No, 73 Saint Charles Place does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Saint Charles Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Saint Charles Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Saint Charles Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Saint Charles Place does not have units with air conditioning.
