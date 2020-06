Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cute two story town home featuring over 2,100 sq feet of living space! 3 beds and 2.5 baths. A separate dinning room that looks into both the kitchen and the living room. All bedrooms and laundry are on the second level. Huge master, large enough for a separate sitting area and walk in closet in the bathroom. Great location, only minuets from shopping and I-85! Call Today!