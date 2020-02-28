All apartments in Newnan
63 High Point North
63 High Point North

63 High Point North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

63 High Point North Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathrom, 1879 sq. ft. home in Newnan, GA! Open floor plan. Spacious island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and tile back splash. Breakfast area and formal dining rooms. Lovely great room with cozy fireplace. Master suite features walk in closet, dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in shower! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

