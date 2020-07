Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfect 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Newnan Includes Lawncare - This is a great, split bedroom floorplan with a large 4th bedroom upstairs. The home features over 1900 square feet and is in absolute perfect condition with new paint, new stainless appliances and granite countertops throughout. The private backyard is fenced and also has a patio. Great neighborhood with all lawncare included with rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5184948)