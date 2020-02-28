All apartments in Newnan
58 Carlisle Street

Location

58 Carlisle Street, Newnan, GA 30263
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,944 sf home is located in Newnan, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Carlisle Street have any available units?
58 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 58 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 58 Carlisle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Carlisle Street is pet friendly.
Does 58 Carlisle Street offer parking?
Yes, 58 Carlisle Street offers parking.
Does 58 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Carlisle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Carlisle Street have a pool?
No, 58 Carlisle Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 58 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Carlisle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Carlisle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Carlisle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
