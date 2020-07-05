2 Carmichael St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Avail now! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment just a few blocks to downtown! (apartment #1 - ground floor) Walk downtown for dinner or shopping, visit Market Day held every Sat thru Dec. Recently remodeled ground floor apartment with fresh paint, new carpet & kitchen flooring. Kitchen includes range, DW, ref & pantry closet (washer & dryer hook ups in kitchen) Spacious LR & bedrooms with ceiling fans & nice bathroom between. Well maintained. Fantastic area - so many things to do! Local eateries, a brewery, museums, parks & more! Around the block from Dunc's BBQ (the best & friendliest bbq around!) And right across the street from Univ of West GA Newnan Campus. Agents please call for info & lock box code.