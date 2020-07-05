All apartments in Newnan
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2 Carmichael St

2 Carmichael St · No Longer Available
Location

2 Carmichael St, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Avail now! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment just a few blocks to downtown! (apartment #1 - ground floor) Walk downtown for dinner or shopping, visit Market Day held every Sat thru Dec. Recently remodeled ground floor apartment with fresh paint, new carpet & kitchen flooring. Kitchen includes range, DW, ref & pantry closet (washer & dryer hook ups in kitchen) Spacious LR & bedrooms with ceiling fans & nice bathroom between. Well maintained. Fantastic area - so many things to do! Local eateries, a brewery, museums, parks & more! Around the block from Dunc's BBQ (the best & friendliest bbq around!) And right across the street from Univ of West GA Newnan Campus. Agents please call for info & lock box code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Carmichael St have any available units?
2 Carmichael St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 2 Carmichael St have?
Some of 2 Carmichael St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Carmichael St currently offering any rent specials?
2 Carmichael St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Carmichael St pet-friendly?
No, 2 Carmichael St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 2 Carmichael St offer parking?
Yes, 2 Carmichael St offers parking.
Does 2 Carmichael St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Carmichael St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Carmichael St have a pool?
No, 2 Carmichael St does not have a pool.
Does 2 Carmichael St have accessible units?
No, 2 Carmichael St does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Carmichael St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Carmichael St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Carmichael St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Carmichael St does not have units with air conditioning.

