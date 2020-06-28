All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 14 2020

163 Chastain Way

163 Chastain Way · No Longer Available
Location

163 Chastain Way, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the Chastain Park neighborhood of Newnan!

This inviting townhome has a cozy living room with a fireplace. The cooks' kitchen has tons of workspace. Your master suite is complete with a walk-in closet, full bath with a garden tub and a separate shower.

Sorry, No Pets Allowed

Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.
If Approved, a Security Deposit and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.
**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application
*****All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Chastain Way have any available units?
163 Chastain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 163 Chastain Way currently offering any rent specials?
163 Chastain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Chastain Way pet-friendly?
No, 163 Chastain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 163 Chastain Way offer parking?
No, 163 Chastain Way does not offer parking.
Does 163 Chastain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Chastain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Chastain Way have a pool?
No, 163 Chastain Way does not have a pool.
Does 163 Chastain Way have accessible units?
No, 163 Chastain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Chastain Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Chastain Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Chastain Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Chastain Way does not have units with air conditioning.
