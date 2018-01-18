All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 153 Southwind Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
153 Southwind Circle
Last updated July 17 2019 at 5:05 PM

153 Southwind Circle

153 Southwind Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Stillwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

153 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,040 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Southwind Circle have any available units?
153 Southwind Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 153 Southwind Circle currently offering any rent specials?
153 Southwind Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Southwind Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Southwind Circle is pet friendly.
Does 153 Southwind Circle offer parking?
No, 153 Southwind Circle does not offer parking.
Does 153 Southwind Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Southwind Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Southwind Circle have a pool?
No, 153 Southwind Circle does not have a pool.
Does 153 Southwind Circle have accessible units?
No, 153 Southwind Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Southwind Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Southwind Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Southwind Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Southwind Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University