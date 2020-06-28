142 Granite Way

Amenities

granite counters clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse

A Spacious Townhome! - A beautiful townhouse, corner building and added privacy. Back yard is fenced in and a great place for outdoor enjoyment. The kitchen is very spacious with all appliances in excellent condition. This home comes with a washing machine and dryer. Master bedroom, with trey ceilings, is on the main floor and has a very nice, adjoining bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and a walk in closed. Two bedrooms are on the second floor with a full bathroom in between. Upstairs hallway has a computer desk/station with the appropriate connection in the wall. Two inch window blinds throughout the house. A well maintained property.



