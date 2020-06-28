All apartments in Newnan
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

142 Granite Way

142 Granite Way · No Longer Available
Location

142 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

granite counters
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
A Spacious Townhome! - A beautiful townhouse, corner building and added privacy. Back yard is fenced in and a great place for outdoor enjoyment. The kitchen is very spacious with all appliances in excellent condition. This home comes with a washing machine and dryer. Master bedroom, with trey ceilings, is on the main floor and has a very nice, adjoining bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and a walk in closed. Two bedrooms are on the second floor with a full bathroom in between. Upstairs hallway has a computer desk/station with the appropriate connection in the wall. Two inch window blinds throughout the house. A well maintained property.

(RLNE5431575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Granite Way have any available units?
142 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 142 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
142 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Granite Way pet-friendly?
No, 142 Granite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 142 Granite Way offer parking?
No, 142 Granite Way does not offer parking.
Does 142 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Granite Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Granite Way have a pool?
No, 142 Granite Way does not have a pool.
Does 142 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 142 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Granite Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.

