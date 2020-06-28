All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
14 Abington Ln
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

14 Abington Ln

14 Abington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14 Abington Lane, Newnan, GA 30263
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available approx May 1st. Stylish craftsman in great condition. 3 upstairs large BRs including a vaulted master suite with sitting area & tiled bath with sep shower, garden tub, walk-in closet & dual vanities. Main floor with hardwoods, family room with fireplace, sep DR & kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (ref & built-in micro) & pantry closet. 2 car garage with auto openers. Super neighborhood with swim, clubhouse & playground & near great shopping & restaurants & close to town of Newnan. Please call agent for more info on date available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Abington Ln have any available units?
14 Abington Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 14 Abington Ln have?
Some of 14 Abington Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Abington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14 Abington Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Abington Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14 Abington Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 14 Abington Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14 Abington Ln offers parking.
Does 14 Abington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Abington Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Abington Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14 Abington Ln has a pool.
Does 14 Abington Ln have accessible units?
No, 14 Abington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Abington Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Abington Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Abington Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Abington Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
