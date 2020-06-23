All apartments in Newnan
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:39 PM

13 Ravine Dr

13 Ravine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13 Ravine Drive, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful family home just a stone's throw from Newnan Shopping and I-85 access. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open layout with formal living and dining rooms on the main level, and a large family room that is open to the breakfast area and kitchen. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Also located on the main level is a guest bedroom and adjacent full bathroom. Upstairs, you will find three spacious bedrooms including the master bedroom that is fit for a king with its vaulted ceiling, huge sitting room / den, and spa-like master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and his/her vanities. A second family room/loft upstairs. Beautiful hardwoods floors. Will accept shorter term lease with special terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Ravine Dr have any available units?
13 Ravine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 13 Ravine Dr have?
Some of 13 Ravine Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Ravine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13 Ravine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Ravine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13 Ravine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 13 Ravine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13 Ravine Dr offers parking.
Does 13 Ravine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Ravine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Ravine Dr have a pool?
No, 13 Ravine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13 Ravine Dr have accessible units?
No, 13 Ravine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Ravine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Ravine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Ravine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Ravine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
