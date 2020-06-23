13 Ravine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful family home just a stone's throw from Newnan Shopping and I-85 access. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open layout with formal living and dining rooms on the main level, and a large family room that is open to the breakfast area and kitchen. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Also located on the main level is a guest bedroom and adjacent full bathroom. Upstairs, you will find three spacious bedrooms including the master bedroom that is fit for a king with its vaulted ceiling, huge sitting room / den, and spa-like master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and his/her vanities. A second family room/loft upstairs. Beautiful hardwoods floors. Will accept shorter term lease with special terms