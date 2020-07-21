115 Oak Park Square

Amenities
Large Four Bedroom home in beautiful SummerGrove! This home features an expansive open downstairs with hardwood floors and fireplace, granite countertops, and the master on the main level along with one additional bedroom. The upstairs features a large loft area and two bedrooms. All of this on a full unfinished basement and fenced back yard.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.