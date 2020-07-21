All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
115 Oak Park Square
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:36 PM

Location

115 Oak Park Square, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large Four Bedroom home in beautiful SummerGrove! This home features an expansive open downstairs with hardwood floors and fireplace, granite countertops, and the master on the main level along with one additional bedroom. The upstairs features a large loft area and two bedrooms. All of this on a full unfinished basement and fenced back yard.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Oak Park Square have any available units?
115 Oak Park Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 115 Oak Park Square currently offering any rent specials?
115 Oak Park Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Oak Park Square pet-friendly?
No, 115 Oak Park Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 115 Oak Park Square offer parking?
No, 115 Oak Park Square does not offer parking.
Does 115 Oak Park Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Oak Park Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Oak Park Square have a pool?
No, 115 Oak Park Square does not have a pool.
Does 115 Oak Park Square have accessible units?
No, 115 Oak Park Square does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Oak Park Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Oak Park Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Oak Park Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Oak Park Square does not have units with air conditioning.
