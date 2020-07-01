All apartments in Newnan
112 Stonebridge Xing

112 Stonebridge Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

112 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Former model home in desirable Stonebridge Newnan. Gorgeous townhome with lots of upgrades. Hardwood floors thru out the main level. Large vaulted great room with lots of windows. Spacious dining room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Powder room. Laundry room. Master on the main level with large walk in closet. Master bath with large garden tub, separate shower and tile flooring. Upstairs - loft overlooks the great room, 2 large bedrooms share a lovely hall bath. Huge bonus room could be bedroom 4. Good sized 1 car garage with room for storage. Patio off the great room. End unit. Covered front porch. Upgrades include: new recessed lighting in the kitchen and dining area, Nest thermostats on main level and upstairs, Ring doorbell, sprinkler system and ceiling fans in all rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Stonebridge Xing have any available units?
112 Stonebridge Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 112 Stonebridge Xing have?
Some of 112 Stonebridge Xing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Stonebridge Xing currently offering any rent specials?
112 Stonebridge Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Stonebridge Xing pet-friendly?
No, 112 Stonebridge Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 112 Stonebridge Xing offer parking?
Yes, 112 Stonebridge Xing offers parking.
Does 112 Stonebridge Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Stonebridge Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Stonebridge Xing have a pool?
Yes, 112 Stonebridge Xing has a pool.
Does 112 Stonebridge Xing have accessible units?
No, 112 Stonebridge Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Stonebridge Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Stonebridge Xing has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Stonebridge Xing have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Stonebridge Xing does not have units with air conditioning.

