112 Stonebridge Xing

Former model home in desirable Stonebridge Newnan. Gorgeous townhome with lots of upgrades. Hardwood floors thru out the main level. Large vaulted great room with lots of windows. Spacious dining room. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Powder room. Laundry room. Master on the main level with large walk in closet. Master bath with large garden tub, separate shower and tile flooring. Upstairs - loft overlooks the great room, 2 large bedrooms share a lovely hall bath. Huge bonus room could be bedroom 4. Good sized 1 car garage with room for storage. Patio off the great room. End unit. Covered front porch. Upgrades include: new recessed lighting in the kitchen and dining area, Nest thermostats on main level and upstairs, Ring doorbell, sprinkler system and ceiling fans in all rooms.