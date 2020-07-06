11 Brookview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 story home with 3bed/2.5bath. Former model home ! Open Living room to dining room & kitchen. Black appliances. Plenty of kitchen cabinets for storage. All bedrooms located upstairs. Loft area which can be a 4th bedroom. Bright & open floor plan. Well maintained home. Private backyard. Great clubhouse with pool & tennis court.