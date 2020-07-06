Beautiful 2 story home with 3bed/2.5bath. Former model home ! Open Living room to dining room & kitchen. Black appliances. Plenty of kitchen cabinets for storage. All bedrooms located upstairs. Loft area which can be a 4th bedroom. Bright & open floor plan. Well maintained home. Private backyard. Great clubhouse with pool & tennis court.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Brookview Dr have any available units?
11 Brookview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 11 Brookview Dr have?
Some of 11 Brookview Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Brookview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11 Brookview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.