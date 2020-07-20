All apartments in Milton
Milton, GA
660 Copper Creek Cir
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

660 Copper Creek Cir

660 Copper Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Milton
Apartments with Garages
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

660 Copper Creek Circle, Milton, GA 30004
Crooked Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
660 Copper Creek Cir Available 06/15/19 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! This lovely home sits on the 13th fairway in highly desirable Crooked Creek. Open floor plan with large Mstr. on Main, Master Bath with tile floor and features 4 spacious Bedrooms upstairs. One of the bedrooms would make a very large bonus or craft room. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Great Room has full Masonry fireplace and an Office/Library on the main. Full finished walkout basement has Media Room, huge Recreation Room, and equally large workshop. Swim and Tennis Community included. Golf at an additional expense.

Schools:
Elem: Cogburn Woods
Middle: Hopewell
High: Cambridge
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4868604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

