Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

660 Copper Creek Cir Available 06/15/19 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! This lovely home sits on the 13th fairway in highly desirable Crooked Creek. Open floor plan with large Mstr. on Main, Master Bath with tile floor and features 4 spacious Bedrooms upstairs. One of the bedrooms would make a very large bonus or craft room. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances. Great Room has full Masonry fireplace and an Office/Library on the main. Full finished walkout basement has Media Room, huge Recreation Room, and equally large workshop. Swim and Tennis Community included. Golf at an additional expense.



Schools:

Elem: Cogburn Woods

Middle: Hopewell

High: Cambridge

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE4868604)