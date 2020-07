Amenities

Popular Sable Pointe Community with a neighborhood amenities including a pool. Excellent school district, convenient to shopping, restaurants & GA400. Home has been completely repainted and new carpet throughout. Situated on 1 acre lot, with open floor plan, updated kitchen, office/study with double French doors and additional flex room on main with access to the backyard. Master bedroom upstairs with fireplace and sitting area. Spacious secondary bedrooms up. Level and wooded lot.