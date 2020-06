Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Come see this beautiful home with an amazing open floor plan! This home boasts a spacious master bath, walk in closet, stainless steel appliances, and a garage - all in a great location! With three bedrooms and two and a half baths, this home is perfect for a family or roommates. This one won't last!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.