Milton, GA
3523 Peacock Road
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

3523 Peacock Road

3523 Peacock Road
Location

3523 Peacock Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Townhome w/3BR and 3.5BA. Formal Dining Room leads to kitchen with SS appliances and Double Oven, Sep. Cooktop W/Vent Hood, Microwave and Fridge. Granite Counters and Right Stained Cabinets, Breakfast Bar is open to the Great Room. 1st floor Hardwood Floors. Upstairs the Master BR has 2nd FPLC. 2nd BR upstairs has it's own Private Full Bath, laundry RM upstairs too. Finished basement bedroom w/full BA. Note! Photos are from before current tenant. Rent quoted reflects discounts for on time payment ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Peacock Road have any available units?
3523 Peacock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3523 Peacock Road have?
Some of 3523 Peacock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Peacock Road currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Peacock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Peacock Road pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Peacock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3523 Peacock Road offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Peacock Road offers parking.
Does 3523 Peacock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Peacock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Peacock Road have a pool?
No, 3523 Peacock Road does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Peacock Road have accessible units?
No, 3523 Peacock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Peacock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 Peacock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 Peacock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3523 Peacock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

