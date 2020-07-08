3523 Peacock Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Townhome w/3BR and 3.5BA. Formal Dining Room leads to kitchen with SS appliances and Double Oven, Sep. Cooktop W/Vent Hood, Microwave and Fridge. Granite Counters and Right Stained Cabinets, Breakfast Bar is open to the Great Room. 1st floor Hardwood Floors. Upstairs the Master BR has 2nd FPLC. 2nd BR upstairs has it's own Private Full Bath, laundry RM upstairs too. Finished basement bedroom w/full BA. Note! Photos are from before current tenant. Rent quoted reflects discounts for on time payment ask for details.