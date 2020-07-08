3341 Serenade Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfb49d7039 ---- This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home is located in sought after Alpharetta neighborhood. The owner just installed all new hardwoods and carpet throughout along with fresh paint. A large kitchen, open floor plan, and upstairs laundry room are a few of the great features of this house. This is a no smoking home and only allow dogs as pets at this property (no exceptions). 2 Car Garage Breakfast Area Disposal Double Vanity Range/Oven Stainless Appliances Washer/Dryer Hookup In Unit