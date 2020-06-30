All apartments in Milton
3209 Buck Way

3209 Buck Way · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Buck Way, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautifully maintained and updated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in superb location convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, great schools and travel. Over-sized master suite, and nicely sized auxiliary bedrooms, finished terrace level includes separate suite of bedroom, bath and family room for your guests. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, naturally lit sunroom, 2 decks, garage and guest parking at side your guest can easily access from rear of home... this townhome offers it all! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Buck Way have any available units?
3209 Buck Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3209 Buck Way have?
Some of 3209 Buck Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Buck Way currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Buck Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Buck Way pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Buck Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3209 Buck Way offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Buck Way offers parking.
Does 3209 Buck Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Buck Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Buck Way have a pool?
No, 3209 Buck Way does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Buck Way have accessible units?
No, 3209 Buck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Buck Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Buck Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Buck Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Buck Way does not have units with air conditioning.

