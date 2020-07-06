3192 Buck Way

Amenities

granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sought After Alpharetta Location~Minutes to Windward Pkwy, Close to Shopping and Dining!! - Beautiful Townhome in Lake Deerfield Community. Upper Levels have 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths and Powder Bath! Lower Level has an Additional Room that could serve as office, tv room or work out rooms and a Full Bath on Lower Level as well. Open Kitchen Overlooking Family Room and Large Dining Area! Granite, Black Appliances, Huge Bathrooms, Swim Community, You Have it All! 2 Car Garage, Resort Style Pool~~Welcome Home. Schools: Elementary: Manning Oaks, Middle: Hopewell, High: Alpharetta.Apply at www.arbrental.com, Call Laurie for viewing instructions 404-993-7129. Home will be ready to rent by January 10, 2020



(RLNE5427528)