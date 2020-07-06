All apartments in Milton
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

Location

3192 Buck Way, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sought After Alpharetta Location~Minutes to Windward Pkwy, Close to Shopping and Dining!! - Beautiful Townhome in Lake Deerfield Community. Upper Levels have 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths and Powder Bath! Lower Level has an Additional Room that could serve as office, tv room or work out rooms and a Full Bath on Lower Level as well. Open Kitchen Overlooking Family Room and Large Dining Area! Granite, Black Appliances, Huge Bathrooms, Swim Community, You Have it All! 2 Car Garage, Resort Style Pool~~Welcome Home. Schools: Elementary: Manning Oaks, Middle: Hopewell, High: Alpharetta.Apply at www.arbrental.com, Call Laurie for viewing instructions 404-993-7129. Home will be ready to rent by January 10, 2020

(RLNE5427528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3192 Buck Way have any available units?
3192 Buck Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 3192 Buck Way currently offering any rent specials?
3192 Buck Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3192 Buck Way pet-friendly?
No, 3192 Buck Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3192 Buck Way offer parking?
Yes, 3192 Buck Way offers parking.
Does 3192 Buck Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3192 Buck Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3192 Buck Way have a pool?
Yes, 3192 Buck Way has a pool.
Does 3192 Buck Way have accessible units?
No, 3192 Buck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3192 Buck Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3192 Buck Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3192 Buck Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3192 Buck Way does not have units with air conditioning.

