Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Gorgeous unit in sought after WINDWARD AREA. Unit has super sized bedrooms! Hard to find backyard/patio/wooded!! Mins from Avalon, the new Halcyon. Costco, Walmart, restaurants, Lifetime, LA Fitness, GA 400 and so much more! Pool in community. Upgraded. Granite in kitchen, wrought iron rails. Hardwoods. All bathrooms are upgraded with granite.