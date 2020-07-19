2989 Commonwealth Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious, bright end unit in popular neighborhood w/limited rentals! Hardwood floors thru main level. Dramatic entry into 2-story lvg rm open to dining rm, kit & sep den w/fireplace. Eat in kit w/sliding doors to patio. Large master has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet w/mstr bath featuring double vanity, sep tub & shower. 2 additional bdrms up. Rent includes use of pool & playgrnd, water, yard maintenance, courtesy washer/dryer. Fantastic Windward Pkwy location, easy access to 400, close to Avalon. Walk to shopping: Aldi, Target & more. Min 18 month lease. NO Pets.