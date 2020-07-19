All apartments in Milton
Last updated March 19 2019

2989 Commonwealth Circle

2989 Commonwealth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2989 Commonwealth Circle, Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Spacious, bright end unit in popular neighborhood w/limited rentals! Hardwood floors thru main level. Dramatic entry into 2-story lvg rm open to dining rm, kit & sep den w/fireplace. Eat in kit w/sliding doors to patio. Large master has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet w/mstr bath featuring double vanity, sep tub & shower. 2 additional bdrms up. Rent includes use of pool & playgrnd, water, yard maintenance, courtesy washer/dryer. Fantastic Windward Pkwy location, easy access to 400, close to Avalon. Walk to shopping: Aldi, Target & more. Min 18 month lease. NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

2989 Commonwealth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Some of 2989 Commonwealth Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2989 Commonwealth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 2989 Commonwealth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Yes, 2989 Commonwealth Circle offers parking.
Yes, 2989 Commonwealth Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 2989 Commonwealth Circle has a pool.
No, 2989 Commonwealth Circle does not have accessible units.
Yes, 2989 Commonwealth Circle has units with dishwashers.
No, 2989 Commonwealth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
