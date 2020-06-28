268 Water Oak Pl

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Great Traditional 4 BDRM/3.5 Bath off Windward Exit. Great Highway Nine Location! Very OPEN PLAN Hardwoods On Entire Main Level, 2 Story Foyer. Separate Living/Dining Rm & Great Room! BIG Kitchen has GRANITE Counters, Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Nicely Sized Master Bdrm has HUGE Closet, Tiled Bath with Separate Shower & Two Vanities, Garden Tub. Guest Rm with Bath & 2 Additional Bdrms, 1 with Walk In Closet! ALL LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Non Smokers only and No Pets. Must Have GOOD Credit.