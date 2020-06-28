All apartments in Milton
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

268 Water Oak Pl

268 Water Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

268 Water Oak Place, Milton, GA 30009

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Traditional 4 BDRM/3.5 Bath off Windward Exit. Great Highway Nine Location! Very OPEN PLAN Hardwoods On Entire Main Level, 2 Story Foyer. Separate Living/Dining Rm & Great Room! BIG Kitchen has GRANITE Counters, Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Nicely Sized Master Bdrm has HUGE Closet, Tiled Bath with Separate Shower & Two Vanities, Garden Tub. Guest Rm with Bath & 2 Additional Bdrms, 1 with Walk In Closet! ALL LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Non Smokers only and No Pets. Must Have GOOD Credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Water Oak Pl have any available units?
268 Water Oak Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 268 Water Oak Pl have?
Some of 268 Water Oak Pl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Water Oak Pl currently offering any rent specials?
268 Water Oak Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Water Oak Pl pet-friendly?
No, 268 Water Oak Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 268 Water Oak Pl offer parking?
Yes, 268 Water Oak Pl offers parking.
Does 268 Water Oak Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Water Oak Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Water Oak Pl have a pool?
No, 268 Water Oak Pl does not have a pool.
Does 268 Water Oak Pl have accessible units?
No, 268 Water Oak Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Water Oak Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Water Oak Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Water Oak Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Water Oak Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
