235 Champions Fairway Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking garage guest suite media room

Immaculate 4-sided brick beauty on private cul-de-sac lot in desirable Champions View. 2 story foyer leads to fireside family room & opens to new kitchen w/huge island with granite, new cabinets, stainless appliances and flows to keeping room. Dual staircases lead to master retreat with FP, enormous bath and even larger closet with custom cabinetry, plus 3 spacious bedrooms. Guest suite on main. Terrace level offers custom bar, furnished/equipped media room with FP, game room, office/gym, workshop. Dual decks and covered patio overlook peaceful backyard oasis.