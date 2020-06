Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom house. 2-car garage. Backyard. First floor all hardwood. Custom dining room with a bar area. Prime location, convenient to all shopping & restaurants. Cats and small dogs are welcomed (Pet deposit/fee required). Samsung washer and dryer included. HOA takes care of landscaping. 12 months min lease. 1 Month security deposit + 1 month rent due prior to moving. Good Credit and rental track record required. Available for immediate move in.