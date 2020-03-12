13323 Marrywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming townhome in heart of Milton, conveniently located within a mile of lots of shopping, dining, and minutes to GA 400. Wonderful end unit. Freshly painted with neutral colors inside and out (still not finished and will update great room pictures when done). Two story foyer leads to great room with fireplace. Pretty hardwood floors on main level. Vaulted master has bath with double vanities, garden tub and large walk in closet. New dish washer. Washer, dryer and refrigerator remain. Patio overlooks private backyard. Neighborhood pool. Excellent schools. Hurry!