Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 AM

13323 Marrywood Drive

13323 Marrywood Drive · (678) 596-8911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13323 Marrywood Drive, Milton, GA 30004
The Hermitage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming townhome in heart of Milton, conveniently located within a mile of lots of shopping, dining, and minutes to GA 400. Wonderful end unit. Freshly painted with neutral colors inside and out (still not finished and will update great room pictures when done). Two story foyer leads to great room with fireplace. Pretty hardwood floors on main level. Vaulted master has bath with double vanities, garden tub and large walk in closet. New dish washer. Washer, dryer and refrigerator remain. Patio overlooks private backyard. Neighborhood pool. Excellent schools. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13323 Marrywood Drive have any available units?
13323 Marrywood Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13323 Marrywood Drive have?
Some of 13323 Marrywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13323 Marrywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13323 Marrywood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13323 Marrywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13323 Marrywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13323 Marrywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13323 Marrywood Drive does offer parking.
Does 13323 Marrywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13323 Marrywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13323 Marrywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13323 Marrywood Drive has a pool.
Does 13323 Marrywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 13323 Marrywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13323 Marrywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13323 Marrywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13323 Marrywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13323 Marrywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
