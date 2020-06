Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

The home has a new architectural roof, new hot water heater, recent complete heating and air system, new bathroom features, new hardwood floors, updated kitchen with SS appliances etc... It also has a darling Pergola in it's private fenced in yard. The home is located in one of the best school districts in the metro Atlanta area. Located in Milton. Come see this rental home in a great family or singles neighborhood that features a pool, tennis courts, basket or volley ball.