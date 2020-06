Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous plan in sought after location! Mins from Exit 11 Windward, off GA 400, Northside Hospital, AVALON,the new HALCYON, Costco, Walmart, shopping, stores, groceries, banks and much more! Unit is wonderful, with an open plan. Upgraded with hardwoods/stained kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops! Unit is very spacious!!! Pool in the community. ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOL!!! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Basement!!!