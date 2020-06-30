All apartments in Milton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Lembeth Court

125 Lembeth Ct · No Longer Available
Location

125 Lembeth Ct, Milton, GA 30004
Fairmont

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6113500 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3BED/2.5BA home in Fairmont Subdivision (swim/tennis community) in Alpharetta near Windward and Hwy 9. Hardwoods throughout! large master bed/bath suite with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, two story living, open floor-plan with views of living from eat in kitchen, separate dining, Shopping and dining within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lembeth Court have any available units?
125 Lembeth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 125 Lembeth Court have?
Some of 125 Lembeth Court's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lembeth Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lembeth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lembeth Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Lembeth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 125 Lembeth Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Lembeth Court offers parking.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have a pool?
Yes, 125 Lembeth Court has a pool.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not have units with air conditioning.

