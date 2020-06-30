125 Lembeth Court

Amenities

For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6113500 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3BED/2.5BA home in Fairmont Subdivision (swim/tennis community) in Alpharetta near Windward and Hwy 9. Hardwoods throughout! large master bed/bath suite with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, two story living, open floor-plan with views of living from eat in kitchen, separate dining, Shopping and dining within minutes.