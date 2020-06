Amenities

Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level. Large open kitchen features SS appliances, island breakfast bar & view to fireside family room. Formal living & dining rooms complete the main floor. Large master suite up with sitting area & tiled master bath with oversized shower & soaking tub. All other baths feature high end tile upgrades as well. The house is close to all shopping and very nice neighborhood Close to Avalon.