Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

905 Parkside Place Ave

905 Parkside Place Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

905 Parkside Place Avenue, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home! This home offers a great foyer entrance open to a beautiful formal dining room. There is a bedroom and a study on the main level. The owners suite is large and has a huge walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The owner's bath offers double vanities and a separate shower and garden tub. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Parkside Place Ave have any available units?
905 Parkside Place Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 905 Parkside Place Ave have?
Some of 905 Parkside Place Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Parkside Place Ave currently offering any rent specials?
905 Parkside Place Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Parkside Place Ave pet-friendly?
No, 905 Parkside Place Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 905 Parkside Place Ave offer parking?
Yes, 905 Parkside Place Ave offers parking.
Does 905 Parkside Place Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Parkside Place Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Parkside Place Ave have a pool?
Yes, 905 Parkside Place Ave has a pool.
Does 905 Parkside Place Ave have accessible units?
No, 905 Parkside Place Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Parkside Place Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Parkside Place Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Parkside Place Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Parkside Place Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

