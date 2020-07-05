905 Parkside Place Ave

905 Parkside Place Avenue, McDonough, GA 30253 Avalon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home! This home offers a great foyer entrance open to a beautiful formal dining room. There is a bedroom and a study on the main level. The owners suite is large and has a huge walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The owner's bath offers double vanities and a separate shower and garden tub. A MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
