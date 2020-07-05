905 Parkside Place Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Home! This home offers a great foyer entrance open to a beautiful formal dining room. There is a bedroom and a study on the main level. The owners suite is large and has a huge walk-in closet. All secondary bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The owner's bath offers double vanities and a separate shower and garden tub. A MUST SEE!!