86 Ward Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

86 Ward Street

86 Ward St · No Longer Available
Location

86 Ward St, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

You will love this split level home in McDonough. The home features, large living space, hardwood floors, large kitchen with white cabinets and appliances, large deck in back yard and plenty of parking.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Henry County High School;
Middle school: Henry County Middle School;
Elementary school: Oakland Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1971

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1150
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Ward Street have any available units?
86 Ward Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 86 Ward Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 Ward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Ward Street pet-friendly?
No, 86 Ward Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 86 Ward Street offer parking?
Yes, 86 Ward Street offers parking.
Does 86 Ward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Ward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Ward Street have a pool?
No, 86 Ward Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 Ward Street have accessible units?
No, 86 Ward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Ward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Ward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Ward Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Ward Street does not have units with air conditioning.
