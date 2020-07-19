86 Ward Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



You will love this split level home in McDonough. The home features, large living space, hardwood floors, large kitchen with white cabinets and appliances, large deck in back yard and plenty of parking.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



High school: Henry County High School;

Middle school: Henry County Middle School;

Elementary school: Oakland Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1971



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1150

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.