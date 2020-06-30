774 Galveston Way.

Amenities

Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful Brand NEW Consruction! home for lease in the highly desired Avalon community in McDonough, GA. This luxury rental home is completely turn key. Upgraded kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island w/Granite countertops. Full Size Pantry, Open Concept Living Space. Bedroom and Full Bathroom on Lower Level. Upper Level features 2 Large Bedrooms, a Full Bathroom, Laundry Room, Loft Area & an Owners Suite of your dreams! HUGE Bedroom w/ Sitting Area. 2 Closets & a Private Spa Style Bathroom. Separate Shower, Oversize Soaking Tub, Double Vanities, Water Closet and Walk-in Closet. Fully Fenced back yard. Attic, 2 Car Garage. Amenities: Community Swimming Pool & Club House. This Dream Home is close to every restaurant, shopping, movie theater, coffee - all within a quiet suburban luxury living neighborhood with easy in-town commuter access. Lease this home today. TEXT AGENT DIRECTLY: 470-494-2683 APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application