774 Galveston Way

774 Galveston Way · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

774 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful Brand NEW Consruction! home for lease in the highly desired Avalon community in McDonough, GA. This luxury rental home is completely turn key. Upgraded kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island w/Granite countertops. Full Size Pantry, Open Concept Living Space. Bedroom and Full Bathroom on Lower Level. Upper Level features 2 Large Bedrooms, a Full Bathroom, Laundry Room, Loft Area & an Owners Suite of your dreams! HUGE Bedroom w/ Sitting Area. 2 Closets & a Private Spa Style Bathroom. Separate Shower, Oversize Soaking Tub, Double Vanities, Water Closet and Walk-in Closet. Fully Fenced back yard. Attic, 2 Car Garage. Amenities: Community Swimming Pool & Club House. This Dream Home is close to every restaurant, shopping, movie theater, coffee - all within a quiet suburban luxury living neighborhood with easy in-town commuter access. Lease this home today. TEXT AGENT DIRECTLY: 470-494-2683 APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 774 Galveston Way have any available units?
774 Galveston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 774 Galveston Way have?
Some of 774 Galveston Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Galveston Way currently offering any rent specials?
774 Galveston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Galveston Way pet-friendly?
No, 774 Galveston Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 774 Galveston Way offer parking?
Yes, 774 Galveston Way offers parking.
Does 774 Galveston Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Galveston Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Galveston Way have a pool?
Yes, 774 Galveston Way has a pool.
Does 774 Galveston Way have accessible units?
No, 774 Galveston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Galveston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Galveston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Galveston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Galveston Way does not have units with air conditioning.

