738 Galveston Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

738 Galveston Way

738 Galveston Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

738 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
738 Galveston Way McDonough, GA 30253

This home does not accept housing voucher.

Brand new home! Move In Now!

Enter home with open living room and Kitchen concept. Kitchen has granite counter tops, panty, stainless steel appliance. Washer dryer room down stairs. 2 car garage with auto opener. Half bath downstairs for your guest. Upstairs has master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bath has dual vanity, separate garden tub and shower, walk in closets. Upstairs also features 3 more bedrooms and a full hall bath.

Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle and High

Built 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Galveston Way have any available units?
738 Galveston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 738 Galveston Way have?
Some of 738 Galveston Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Galveston Way currently offering any rent specials?
738 Galveston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Galveston Way pet-friendly?
No, 738 Galveston Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 738 Galveston Way offer parking?
Yes, 738 Galveston Way offers parking.
Does 738 Galveston Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Galveston Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Galveston Way have a pool?
No, 738 Galveston Way does not have a pool.
Does 738 Galveston Way have accessible units?
No, 738 Galveston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Galveston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Galveston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Galveston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Galveston Way does not have units with air conditioning.

