McDonough, GA
6195 Winston Trce
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6195 Winston Trce

6195 Winston Trace · No Longer Available
Location

6195 Winston Trace, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
6195 Winston Trace McDonough GA, 30252

Available Now
This home does not accept housing voucher
Enter this home to a large family room with vaulted ceilings, fan and a gas fireplace. Home features 2 spare bedrooms, a full hall bath for your guest. Master is large with sitting window area, ceiling fan and a walk in closet.Large Master bath has separate shower and garden tub.

Kitchen has a dining area and all appliances included. Off of kitchen is a Washer/dryer closet and a huge pantry. Home also offers a spacious 2 car garage with auto opener.

This subdivision has swim, tennis and playground amenities.

Schools:

McDonough Elementary
Henry Middle & Henry High

Built 2003 Approx. sq ft 1500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6195 Winston Trce have any available units?
6195 Winston Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 6195 Winston Trce have?
Some of 6195 Winston Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6195 Winston Trce currently offering any rent specials?
6195 Winston Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6195 Winston Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 6195 Winston Trce is pet friendly.
Does 6195 Winston Trce offer parking?
Yes, 6195 Winston Trce offers parking.
Does 6195 Winston Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6195 Winston Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6195 Winston Trce have a pool?
Yes, 6195 Winston Trce has a pool.
Does 6195 Winston Trce have accessible units?
No, 6195 Winston Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 6195 Winston Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6195 Winston Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 6195 Winston Trce have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6195 Winston Trce has units with air conditioning.
