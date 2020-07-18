6195 Winston Trce

Amenities
6195 Winston Trace McDonough GA, 30252
Available Now
This home does not accept housing voucher
Enter this home to a large family room with vaulted ceilings, fan and a gas fireplace. Home features 2 spare bedrooms, a full hall bath for your guest. Master is large with sitting window area, ceiling fan and a walk in closet.Large Master bath has separate shower and garden tub.
Kitchen has a dining area and all appliances included. Off of kitchen is a Washer/dryer closet and a huge pantry. Home also offers a spacious 2 car garage with auto opener.
This subdivision has swim, tennis and playground amenities.
Schools:
McDonough Elementary
Henry Middle & Henry High
Built 2003 Approx. sq ft 1500