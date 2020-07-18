6195 Winston Trce

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

6195 Winston Trace McDonough GA, 30252



Available Now

This home does not accept housing voucher

Enter this home to a large family room with vaulted ceilings, fan and a gas fireplace. Home features 2 spare bedrooms, a full hall bath for your guest. Master is large with sitting window area, ceiling fan and a walk in closet.Large Master bath has separate shower and garden tub.



Kitchen has a dining area and all appliances included. Off of kitchen is a Washer/dryer closet and a huge pantry. Home also offers a spacious 2 car garage with auto opener.



This subdivision has swim, tennis and playground amenities.



Schools:



McDonough Elementary

Henry Middle & Henry High



Built 2003 Approx. sq ft 1500